Essex LLC Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Essex LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.
Pfizer Price Performance
Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $29.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12.
Pfizer Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.49%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.35.
Pfizer Company Profile
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.
