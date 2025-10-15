Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.1%
NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $363.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.17 and a twelve month high of $369.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $358.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.55.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
