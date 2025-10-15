Aries Wealth Management Sells 797 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Aries Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $838,404,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,510,000. Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $213,024,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,663,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,275,000 after acquiring an additional 856,928 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 875,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,820,000 after acquiring an additional 686,148 shares during the period.
Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.9%
VTV opened at $186.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.55. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $188.43. The company has a market cap of $148.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Value ETF
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- After Gold Blast Soars Past $4,000, BofA Eyes $5,000 in 2026
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Buyback Boom: 3 Companies Betting Big on Themselves
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Analysts Flock to Upgrade DELL After Big AI-Server Guidance Boost
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.