Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 6,026 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.43. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $79.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

