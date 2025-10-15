iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Shares Purchased by Fairman Group LLC

Fairman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 169,595 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,405,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 35,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $95.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $97.80. The company has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

