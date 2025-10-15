Vest Financial LLC Grows Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Vest Financial LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,773 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $216.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.37. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1-year low of $148.09 and a 1-year high of $256.62.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,281.88. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total transaction of $439,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,628.06. This represents a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,785 shares of company stock worth $2,197,852 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.06.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

