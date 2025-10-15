iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Position Boosted by Private Wealth Asset Management LLC

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Kagan Cocozza Asset Management lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kagan Cocozza Asset Management now owns 6,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB opened at $106.95 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.45.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

