23,759 Shares in Stryker Corporation $SYK Purchased by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,395,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 58.7% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial set a $415.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.14.

NYSE SYK opened at $370.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $329.16 and a 52-week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

