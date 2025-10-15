Private Wealth Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $285.92 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.62 and a 52 week high of $329.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.63 and a 200 day moving average of $302.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.70.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,543.88. This trade represents a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,891.17. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

