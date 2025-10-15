Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Increases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 398.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.43 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $76.68 and a 52-week high of $102.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.34 and a 200-day moving average of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.