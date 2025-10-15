JGP Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,826,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,472,000 after acquiring an additional 36,930 shares during the period. Wit LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% during the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,510 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,169,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,031,000 after purchasing an additional 41,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,010,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,920,000 after purchasing an additional 146,007 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $255.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

