Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.8%
NYSEARCA RSP opened at $188.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $192.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.87.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
