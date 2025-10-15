Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $188.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $192.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.87.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

