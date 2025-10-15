Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Sold by Smart Portfolios LLC

Smart Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $101.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

