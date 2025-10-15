Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.26. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.