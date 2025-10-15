Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 9,123 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,123 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $11,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 71.0% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 69.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.2%

GDX stock opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.31.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

