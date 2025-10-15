Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Boosts Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the first quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 78,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the second quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Daiwa America lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $89.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

