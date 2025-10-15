Capital Management Corp VA Has $4.32 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Capital Management Corp VA lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,810 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of MO stock opened at $65.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.32.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. UBS Group upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MO

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.