Equitable Trust Co. Sells 1,049 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $598.00 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $613.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $538.03.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

