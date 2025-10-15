Vest Financial LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,866 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 379.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,210,751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736,423 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $658,981,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664,408 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $484,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,972,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $942,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,240,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,118 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Melius began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.13.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $115.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.42 and a 200-day moving average of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.