Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stake in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,981,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,296,123,000 after purchasing an additional 230,966 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Danaher by 3.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,592,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,016,404,000 after purchasing an additional 612,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Danaher by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,783,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,800,614,000 after purchasing an additional 194,466 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Danaher by 44.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,230,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,168,000 after purchasing an additional 163,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Trading Up 0.5%
Danaher stock opened at $206.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $279.41. The company has a market capitalization of $147.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.13.
Danaher Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 27.23%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price target on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.60.
Insider Activity at Danaher
In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Danaher Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
