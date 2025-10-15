Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 40.0% during the second quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 87,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,105 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $173.94 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $221.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 99.63%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Arete Research raised Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $197.00 to $192.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.03.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

