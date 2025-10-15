iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Purchased by Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management

Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $118.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.61. The company has a market cap of $85.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.