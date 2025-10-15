Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 2,337 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.4% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 139,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 49,569 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.5% in the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 482,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,504,000 after purchasing an additional 240,797 shares in the last quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $120.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.52. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.51 and a one year high of $120.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

