JGP Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% during the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $395.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.13.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $335.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $308.84 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.31.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

