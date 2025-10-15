Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Essex LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in International Business Machines by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 29,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.62.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $276.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.11. The company has a market capitalization of $256.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $301.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

