IFG Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $291.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $289.85 and a 200 day moving average of $275.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $296.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.