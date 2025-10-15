Curated Wealth Partners LLC Buys 79 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after buying an additional 50,002,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,432,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,395 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,261,000 after purchasing an additional 81,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,821,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,443,000 after purchasing an additional 682,203 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $4,613,912,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $812.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $935.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $744.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $765.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $948.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $948.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

