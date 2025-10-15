Citigroup Inc. $C Stake Lifted by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 106.0% during the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 131.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 157.1% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 805.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Citigroup Trading Up 3.9%

Citigroup stock opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $105.59. The stock has a market cap of $183.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.45%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

