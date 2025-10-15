Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Position Increased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 314.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156,382 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $620,415,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $238,083,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 422.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,261 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,470,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,162,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $118.48 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.80 and a twelve month high of $121.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $147.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.35.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $283,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,661.35. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $340,710.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 113,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,855,329.01. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $7,632,100. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

