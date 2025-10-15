Private Wealth Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Travelers Companies by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,865.92. The trade was a 38.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $269.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.11.

NYSE:TRV opened at $275.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.23 and a 52-week high of $287.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.31.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

