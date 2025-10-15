Aries Wealth Management Has $907,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Aries Wealth Management lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,314 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Walt Disney by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

NYSE:DIS opened at $111.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.03 and its 200-day moving average is $110.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $199.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

