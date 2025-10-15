JGP Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

JGP Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 3,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $538,133.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,039.68. This trade represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $366,569.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,347.10. This trade represents a 7.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $149.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.20. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $146.96 and a 12 month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.21.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

