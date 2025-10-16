Chesapeake Wealth Management Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,484,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,360,494,000 after buying an additional 720,447 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,954,431,000 after buying an additional 18,956,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,282,398,000 after buying an additional 891,326 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,391,240,000 after buying an additional 1,494,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,949,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,279,867,000 after buying an additional 477,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,416.59. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2%

Home Depot stock opened at $388.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $403.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $386.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.