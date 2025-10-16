985 Shares in GE Aerospace $GE Bought by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $300.49 on Thursday. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $159.36 and a 52-week high of $307.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $318.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.49.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.13.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

