Sagace Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Sagace Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 37.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.6% of Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $249,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the second quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 542.3% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 382,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,188,000 after acquiring an additional 323,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $18,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $602.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $586.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $538.48. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $613.18.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

