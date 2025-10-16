1,554 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Bought by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,543,888,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $520,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748,513 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,620,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $149,112.00. Following the sale, the director owned 62,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,572,395.93. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $440,071.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,877. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock valued at $239,713,896 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.28.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

PLTR opened at $179.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.78 and its 200-day moving average is $141.58. The stock has a market cap of $426.12 billion, a PE ratio of 598.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.36 and a twelve month high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

