Davidson Investment Advisors Purchases 102 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $507.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $450.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $495.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,970. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 482,505 shares in the company, valued at $199,211,839.35. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,985 shares of company stock valued at $25,559,300. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $534.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $250.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $538.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $448.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.73.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 30.72%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

