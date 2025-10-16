UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Bought by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $37,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $406.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.09.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of UNH opened at $360.77 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.04 and a 200-day moving average of $347.17.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.