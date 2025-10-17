Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases 568 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $69.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $273.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.06. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $651,547.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,766,689.20. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.