Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 0.4% of Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $115,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $250,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 457,691 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,335,000 after buying an additional 124,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,470 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $29.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.74. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.94.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

