Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 1,388 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of VEA stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $61.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.