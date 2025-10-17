TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $32,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $1,715,550.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,432.22. This represents a 39.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $3,399,412.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,966.28. The trade was a 38.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,507 shares of company stock worth $10,091,282 over the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 3.9%

RCL opened at $299.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $329.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.35. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $164.01 and a 12-month high of $366.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%.Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $390.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $337.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.95.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

