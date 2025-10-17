Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 81.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,082 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,039,196,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $467,944,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1,744.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $488,486,000 after buying an additional 1,721,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $23,592,501,000 after buying an additional 1,383,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,100,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.64, for a total transaction of $527,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,931,019.44. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,521,495. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $245.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.05. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $233.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

