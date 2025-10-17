Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $540,000 Investment in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS stock opened at $440.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.15. The company has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.74 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target (down from $625.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Synopsys from $660.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $630.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $569.67.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total value of $6,694,687.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,615 shares in the company, valued at $42,181,951.15. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total value of $4,945,385.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,468. This trade represents a 32.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,783 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

