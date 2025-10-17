Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 579 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 33,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Melius Research raised NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI set a $92.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day moving average of $72.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.66.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $694,098.30. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,705 shares of company stock worth $2,446,490 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

