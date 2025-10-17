Q3 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips Reduced by Roth Capital

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 14th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy producer will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.78.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $86.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.16. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $115.38. The company has a market cap of $108.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navalign LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 22,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

