530 Shares in Invesco QQQ $QQQ Acquired by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 305.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.9% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $599.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $586.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $539.38. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $613.18.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

