Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Invests $250,000 in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,993 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,867,000 after acquiring an additional 83,631 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.4% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,889,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $103,142,000 after buying an additional 147,231 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 10.2% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,254,000 after buying an additional 118,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $335,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $29.26 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $108.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.94.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

