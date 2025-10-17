Mattson Financial Services LLC Purchases 848 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth $1,508,657,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383,870 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth $642,183,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,844,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 21,236,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,619 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on KO

CocaCola Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $67.54 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $290.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.