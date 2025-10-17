Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $288.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.90. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $296.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.